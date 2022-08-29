Gemini to Aries: 4 Zodiac signs whose love language is communication

Some people show their love through gifts and quality time while some express it with apt communication. While everyone has their own unique language of love, some people just walk in with the personalised hand-picked vocabulary and make their loved ones sob by the way they express their love. Such people are quite thoughtful of their words and carefully use and choose their verses so that they convey their feelings and thoughts most finely. As astrology has a great influence on our personality, it can surely unravel the sheets from the beings whose primary love language is the words of affirmation. Read on to find out more about such zodiac signs.

Gemini

Gemini values the meaning of words and for them, communication is a lot more than just a general way to speak. They see their statement as a way to create a profound bond with people. Since they themselves need a dose of great words for inspiration, they understand how vital it is for the person they love. They want to motivate their partner regularly and want them to how much they adore them and therefore they come up with phrases and strings of words that are delicate.

Leo

Leos admire themselves the most and they love to be on the centre stage all the time and so, they understand the value of soothing people with words of encouragement. They see their words as the power to bond with their partner and often compliment them with sincere and rich expressions that are highly true.

Cancer

Cancers know that life can sometimes trap us in the downs and how sometimes it makes us feel overwhelmed, therefore they keep posted their loved ones with positive personalised affirmations so that keep going without any hassles. Their feelings are always valid and therefore they just speak from the bottom of their heart to encourage their better half or near and dear ones. These people never fail to provide a homely feeling to the people they love.

Aries

Recognised by impulsive and brave words, Aries born are the people who don’t think twice before speaking but they always dialogue what’s going on in their hearts. Their praising capabilities are filled with encouraging words and their consoling skills will deeply impact their loved ones right in their soul. Since they know how positive word statements can make someone heal, they always fill others with sincere expressions that are quite flattering.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

