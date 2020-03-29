Gemini, Aries, Pisces: What you miss the MOST about regular life while self isolating based on your star sign

While we're all holed up at home, there are many things we wish we were doing. Read on to know what you miss the most about your life, based on your zodiac sign.

Today, the entire world is holed up in their home due to the Coronavirus pandemic. While it seemed fun at first, now, with lockdowns issued, getting through days seems like a task. Sure, it gives us loads of time to reflect, recreate, pursue our hobbies and bond with families and friends, but it also limits the activities. Most people miss their normal routines at this point, be it their commute to work, getting a cup of coffee at the local cafe, heading to the beach, travelling, clubbing, hanging out with friends and more.

Read on to know what every zodiac sign misses about thir regular life before the global pandemic hit.

Aries

Now that you are home, there is no way for you to pretend to be busy. Your true colours of how you usually watch Netflix during working hours, claiming to be working, is doing no good for you. What you miss the most, is pretending to work and acting busy all the time.

Taurus

Ambiverted by nature, sure, you love staying at home but not when you are forced to do it. For you, the one thing you miss the most is staying at home because you want to not because you have to. You miss cancelling plans to just stay at home and have some 'me time'.

Gemini

The one thing you love to do to keep yourself amused, is start drama. As frivolous as it might be, you love stirring things up no matter where you're at. It is the one thing you miss the most as you can't practice this at home or you too will get involved, which you of course don't want happening.

Cancer

Extremely sensitive and caring, you miss meeting your near and dear ones, hugging them, being affectionate and just being around those you love.

Leo

You miss the attention you get when you head out in crowded places and act nonchalant despite trying to make an impression. What you miss the most while trying at home, is jamming to your favourite songs in crowded areas and watching life g by.

Virgo

Every time you check your phone or want to read something, it is about the Coronavirus. What you miss the most while self-isolating, is just reading something, anything besides a global pandemic, death rates and more.

Libra

You have a favourite hangout place and only because of the cute barista there. Libra, the thing you miss the most is going to your favourite tea/coffee spot and making eyes at your barista crush there.

Scorpio

You are an extremely intimate person. Being holed up in your home isn't something you are adequately fond of unless it is with somebody you are totally compaible with. Even then, you miss the romance, the fire of going on dates, meeting new people and getting intimate with them.

Sagittarius

You had a detailed summer vacation planned - from your leaves to the ternary and all the spots you would take pictures at. You just miss being able to go ahead with the plans you had made in the first place.

Capricorn

Now that you are home all the time, you seem to have forgotten the concept of time and date. Honestly, knowing what date and time it is on a daily basis, is what you miss the most about your regular life before all days seemed the same.

Aquarius

With so many people unsure about the future, that's all you would think about even before the virus hit. And today, stuck at home, you miss imagining some distant future that even you know is quite unrealistic.

Pisces

You as a person are extremely reserved and usually like keeping to yourself and your close circle. Though it used to be annoying at first, the thing you miss the most now, is enforcing boundaries to new people.

