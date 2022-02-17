Gemini to Cancer: 4 Zodiac signs who never learn from their past mistakes

Humans do make mistakes and there’s nothing about it as long as you are learning from them and not repeating the same mistakes all over again. However, there are some people who never learn from theirs and they end up repeating the same mistakes again and again.

No matter how hard they try to avoid them, it’s simply something out of their hands. If you wonder what makes them so prone to making mistakes and not learning from them, astrology might have a role to play in it.

Gemini

Geminis do make mistakes but it’s rare that they learn from them. Not because they don’t want to but because they forget and move on from what has happened. This is why they tend to suffer a lot and things always go wrong in their life.

Virgo

Virgos, too, never learn from their past mistakes. They make mistakes, have regrets, forget and move on. What they lack among all this is to learn. This proves to be a big setback in their life and career; however, they remain unaffected by it.

Taurus

Taurus, just like Virgos, make mistakes but never learn from them. Their learnings come from people who make them realise where they went wrong but they never learn things on their own. And in the end, they are always full of remorse and regrets but that, too, is temporary.

Cancer

Cancer also doesn’t learn from their past mistakes even after suffering from multiple failures. They think every situation needs to be tackled differently, which is true to some extent, however, they don’t realise the fact that certain lessons need to be learnt and some approaches remain the same. It’s hard to make Cancer realise that the losses they suffer are a result of them not learning from their past mistakes.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Aries to Taurus: 4 Zodiac signs who can never be loyal for too long