Gemini, Cancer, Libra: THESE are the 5 zodiac signs who are the MOST polite and courteous

Being polite goes a long way. You naturally become a people-pleaser and can sail through life with your good manner and courteousness. Here are 5 zodiac signs who are always polite and never lose their cool.

Politeness is a rare quality these days, and indeed rare are the people who possess it. They are empathetic, warm and welcoming. Making people feel at ease, checking on them, listening carefully and always being kind are some of the traits of a person who is extremely polite and courteous. They are well-mannered and attentive and will go to any lengths to make people feel comfortable.

Gemini

Geminis are warm and welcoming. They know how to make people feel comfortable and relaxed and tend to make special efforts to do so.

Cancer

Cancerians tend to go out of their way to please people and to make them happy and comfortable. They think about others a lot and are inherently polite.

Libra

Librans never lose their cool and are gentle and kind in their approach. They are patient and compassionate and can never hurt anybody by being harsh or rude.

Capricorn

They respect people and expect the same respect from others. They are always polite and sweet and make people feel at ease around them.

Pisces

They have a calm and composed demeanour and will never pull anybody down or be unnecessarily rude to them. They appreciate people and their efforts and make everybody feel welcome and included.

