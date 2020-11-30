Gemini, Cancer, Libra: THESE are the 5 zodiac signs who are the MOST polite and courteous
Politeness is a rare quality these days, and indeed rare are the people who possess it. They are empathetic, warm and welcoming. Making people feel at ease, checking on them, listening carefully and always being kind are some of the traits of a person who is extremely polite and courteous. They are well-mannered and attentive and will go to any lengths to make people feel comfortable.
They are incredibly considerate, sweet and caring and treat people with respect. They do not need to inculcate politeness or good manners in them but are naturally considerate and courteous. They are empathetic, warm and welcoming. Here are some zodiac signs who are known to be polite and courteous at all times.
Gemini
Geminis are warm and welcoming. They know how to make people feel comfortable and relaxed and tend to make special efforts to do so.
Cancer
Cancerians tend to go out of their way to please people and to make them happy and comfortable. They think about others a lot and are inherently polite.
Libra
Librans never lose their cool and are gentle and kind in their approach. They are patient and compassionate and can never hurt anybody by being harsh or rude.
Capricorn
They respect people and expect the same respect from others. They are always polite and sweet and make people feel at ease around them.
Pisces
They have a calm and composed demeanour and will never pull anybody down or be unnecessarily rude to them. They appreciate people and their efforts and make everybody feel welcome and included.
