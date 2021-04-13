  1. Home
Gemini, Cancer, Virgo: Here are all zodiac signs and their favourite subjects

All zodiac signs from Gemini and Libra to Sagittarius and Pisces, have a particular subject that they are fond of and more inclined to than other subjects. So here are the favourite subjects of all 12 zodiac signs.
4432 reads Mumbai
It is true that most of us dreaded studying in school! We would somehow manage to study enough to pass the exams and get promoted to the next class! But all of us did have a particular subject that we didn’t mind as much as the others. We would look forward to studying that one subject and had a genuine interest in knowing more about it.

Be it history, economics, biology or literature, there was one subject that we all liked. So according to astrology, here is a list of the subjects that all 12 zodiac signs were inclined to and still have interest in knowing more about.

Aries

 

Aries-born people are good at memorising things and knowing about the past and various power dynamics. Thus, their favourite subject has to be history. They also like science as it feeds their intuitive and curious nature.

Taurus

 

Taureans are enthusiastic and creative. In Humanities, their favourite subject has to be history and psychology, as it involves studying past events and human psyches respectively. In Sciences, they are likely to be inclined to practical subjects like chemistry and biology.

 

Gemini

 

Geminis are logical and analytical. Before making a decision, they like to weigh the pros and cons of it. Thus, their favourite subject has to be maths and physics, as it involves applying various rules and methods to solve complex problems and equations. 

 

Cancer

 

Cancerians being the sensitive souls that they are, are likely to be inclined towards psychology and commercial arts. Both these subjects involve studying things and people and expressing and discussing their observations in different ways.

 

Leo

 

The favourite subjects of Leos have to undoubtedly involve visual and performing arts. From theatre to singing, Leos are inclined towards anything that lets them perform and own the stage!

Virgo

 

Virgos are perfectionists. They are fond of subjects like maths, chemistry and physics. These subjects involve precision, calculation and utmost perfection and thus, these are the favourite subjects of Virgos.

 

Libra

 

Librans love studying people’s behaviour, their equations with others, etc. Their favourite subjects include psychology, literature and sociology. All these subjects involve thinking, analysing and observing people’s personalities and determining their equations and relations with others.

 

Scorpio

 

Subjects like history, anthropology and psychology are the favourites of Scorpios. Scorpios are intuitive, sensitive, observant and inquisitive. They love reading about facts, discovering new things and learning about new theories and ideas.

 

Sagittarius

 

We all know that Sagittarians love travelling, thus their favourite subject has to be geography. Studying this subject lets them know about different corners of the world. It lets them know about nature, topographies and different cultures.

Capricorn

 

Capricorns love to study subjects like linguistics, literature and philosophy. They are inquisitive and creative beings who love learning about new languages, ideas and theories. 

 

Aquarius

 

Aquarians are curious and creative. Their favourite subjects include history, linguistics, literature, anthropology. They love knowing about different traditions, cultures, civilisations, etc. In Sciences, they are likely to be inclined towards biology and medicine. 

 

Pisces

 

Pisces-born people are incredibly creative and artistic. Thus, their favourite subject has to be commercial arts and visual and performing arts. They love spending their time expressing themselves in different ways and creating art that is original and engaging.

 

Credits :Pexels

