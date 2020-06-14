  1. Home
Gemini, Capricorn, Leo: 5 Stingiest zodiac signs who are really cheap about money matters

Are you extremely conscious about your money matters? Then you must be a cheapskate! These people are not only good with savings but tend to get very cheap as well.
Stingy persons are not only frugal about their money but they are very petty about it as well. They are very conscious about their money matters and spend it wisely. They cannot be generous financially. But these types of people often neglect their own needs also just to avoid spending. And this is harmful to themselves. 

 

Are you stingy? Well, astrology can predict this as per the zodiac traits. And according to it, there are five zodiac signs who are the stingiest ones of all. Do you want to know which signs are they? Read on to find out. 

 

Stingiest star signs based on astrology

 

Taurus

Taureans are popular for their charming and attractive personality for which people like to have them around. Hence, Taurus people tend to take advantage of their popularity. They would like to hang out with other people who buy them drinks or meals or give them a treat on a date.

 

Virgo

Virgos are not only careful of their spending and savings, but they also judge other people for their overspending. And by doing this, they focus on their spending and try to be cheap. 

 

Capricorn

They are very conscious about their finances. They like to see it growing and getting saved. Capricorn people cannot overspend just to please others. If they need to gift something to their acquaintances, then they will be as cheap as possible. 

 

Gemini

Geminis find it illogical to pay extra for convenience on something. They hate paying for parking fees and can walk instead just to save those extra pennies. And they love to take full advantage of free services like visiting the library.

 

Leo

Leo people love to have everything for free. But it’s not possible to have everything free of cost. So, they tend to collect coupons for anything. Sale, discounts, etc. attract them a lot.

 

Credits :Your Tango, getty images

