Gemini to Capricorn: These zodiac signs are likely to have a secret love child

Every partner keeps a secret from their spouse at times. Sometimes, it can be minor white lies about the extent of their savings, or a secret holiday they took with their friends or even a lavish present they got themselves. While these seem like silly things to lie about; there are some marriages that hold much darker secrets. This could be anything from an infidelity or in some cases a secret love child they have had with someone other than their partner. From Sagittarius to Capricorn, take a look at zodiac signs who are most likely to have a secret love child out of wedlock.

Sagittarius

In their 20’s and 30’s Sagittarius is a fire sign that has a large group of friends and is very popular among their colleagues. Many of them choose to revel in their independence and study away from home or work in different cities. During this time, some of them wish to make the most of their time as youngsters and tend to sow wild oats that lead to unplanned parenthood on their part. While not every Sagittarius experiences this; those that do, act responsibly to ensure they do their bit for their love child.

Gemini

This tends to lead to a fair share of wild nights out on the town and vacations or getaways with their group of pals. They also have a very high emotional quotient which causes them to be close to friends from the opposite sex. Over a period of time the fine line between their friendships and relationships gets blurry, and could lead to the birth of a love child as a result of friends with benefits relationship.

Capricorn

A lot of Capricorns tend to obey their parent’s wishes and tie the knot with someone of the family’s choosing. While this is almost always according to their own decision, some of them do spend quite bit of time jumping in and out of relationships in the years preceding their wedding. And this sometimes results in the birth of a secret love child that not even their spouse knows about. It is unlikely that this earth sign would divulge the secret and risk being shamed for their indiscretion.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

