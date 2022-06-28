Gemini to Capricorn: THESE zodiac signs threaten to breakup to create drama in your relationship

When someone in a relationship says you ‘need to talk’ you are probably worried about your future together and for good reason. However, not all star signs seriously broach the topic of ending a relationship. In fact, from Gemini to Capricorn, some zodiac signs threaten to breakup to create drama in your relationship. Take a look at reasons why they tend to do this.

Gemini

Certain Zodiac signs like Gemini are narcissists at their core, which means that they focus on their own needs more than the needs of their lover. If they feel like they aren’t getting enough attention or love or adoration in the relationship then, they create drama by bringing up arguments from the past and claiming that their bae doesn’t prioritise them.

Capricorn

When a Capricorn shies away from debates or refuses to fight in a relationship, then you know your union is in real trouble. However, on a daily basis they tend to engage their lover in mindless chatter to draw their attention. Sometimes they feel side-lined when their lover is busy with work or has been having a rough week. So, rather than speaking to them heart-to-heart, they threaten an unnecessary breakup if they do not feel their partner’s devotion for a day or two.

Taurus

This star sign is far steadier and more loyal than most other earth signs. However, they are prone to violent fits of anger. When in one of their temper tantrums, they may threaten an pointless breakup if they feel as though their girlfriend is not listening to them. It is important to make a Taurus feel heard and valued in your relationship.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Cancer to Virgo: 4 Zodiac signs who NEVER reply on time and often ignore their lovers