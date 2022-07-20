Gemini to Capricorn: Zodiac signs who need solo trips to soothe their fearless souls

While most of us seek to make meaningful connections with loved ones, there are some star signs who do not feel lonely easily. Their dream holiday would involve travelling alone or spending long periods of time in their own company. Some of them may surprise you for they may seem like the chattiest member of your friend group, but these zodiac signs have moments in life when they truly crave loneliness. So read on to discover star signs from Gemini to Capricorn, who need solo trips to soothe their fearless souls.

Capricorn

This Zodiac Sign has no aversion to travelling with family, but they like to take things at their own pace. This often means avoiding travelling to all the touristy spots and instead kicking back in the lap of nature and setting off on a solo hike or Scuba Diving trip. As these are all activities that are best enjoyed alone, it is clear that a Capricorn can benefit from spending a lot of time by themselves. When traveling in groups, they refuse to be rushed and often sulk for hours when the itinerary does not go their way.

Aquarius

This air sign likes to be left alone with their thoughts, because they tend to tire of mindless chatter, which is unavoidable when journeying in large groups. Aquarius prefers traveling to less crowded locales on their solo trips. You may spot them at an island paradise where they can clear their head of mundane schedules and errant thoughts to truly relax and meditate.

Gemini

While this air sign enjoys other’s company, they have some of their best thoughts and creative phases when they are introspecting and letting their imagination run wild. This is one of the reasons why Gemini thrives on alone time and can easily tackle new adventures without having their spouse tagging along as they set of to climb a steep mountainside just to enjoy the sunset views across the valley.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

