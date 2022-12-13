Gemini Horoscope Today, December 13, 2022

It’s better to leave your past in the past rather than bring it into the present and hamper everything. Dear Geminis, it’s still not too late to work on it. Consider leaving the bad experience of your past behind and simply letting it go. This is perhaps the right thing to do. Else, you’ll be having rough days in the present along with an uncertain future lying ahead of you. Health-wise, your mental condition might be requiring some rest and proper care.

Do not forget to visit home early today since it’s your partner’s birthday. Surprise them by arriving home to them early and taking them out somewhere to celebrate the day. It’s going to be a great day for both of you, exchanging words and emotions of love and sheer care. Married people will continue to have a prosperous life with each other.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

You’ll be bombarded with tons of work today. In fact, you might not even be having time to give a call home and know what’s going on there. Though, the secret to achieving success is not getting hyper and pressurized. You may end up committing some mistakes which won’t be making a great impact on your image or the work being carried out.

Gemini Wealth Horoscope Today

In regard to money, you can consider it to be a good day. The cash flow will continue to be stable along with offering you opportunities to search for some new investment models. Avoid doing work based on your intuitions.

Favorable Colours: Blue and Magenta

Favorable Numbers: 6, 9, 14, and 21

