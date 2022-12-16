GEMINI Horoscope Today, December 16, 2022

Want to plan a productive day, dear Gemini? Read the horoscope below to steer clear of any hassle.

Written by Pandit Jagannath Guruji   |  Published on Dec 15, 2022   |  09:35 PM IST  |  574
Dear Gemini, as the Moon is in the Aries for you today, you may feel attracted to your family more than ever. As a result, you might be willing to spend the majority of your time with them today. Take help from your colleagues and team members to wrap up the work and leave early for your house today. Also, the day looks absolutely great for having a short family vacation. Enjoy this moment as it will help you release tension from your life along with accentuating the familiar bonds. Health-wise, nothing major is assumed to trouble you today. 

Gemini Love Horoscope Today 

Those who are in long-distance relationships may face some difficulties today. A majority of them might happen due to misconceptions. So, if you really value the relationship, consider having a healthy and transparent conversation with your partner for solving things. 

Gemini Career Horoscope Today 

Success is right on the edge for you today. Your career looks promising as you have been completing the projects in advance, even before the deadline arrives. Your way of dealing with the situations will garner you appreciation from the seniors and colleagues. However, try not to do something that can annoy your seniors today. 

Gemini Wealth Horoscope Today 

There will be a constant flow in income today. As a result, you’re going to remain stress-free through the day, enjoying the moments with your family members and friends. Do not make any stock market investment today, as doing so might push you towards facing a huge loss. 

Favorable Colors: Magenta and Teal   

Favorable Numbers: 2 and 17   

About The Author
Pandit Jagannath Guruji
Pandit Jagannath Guruji

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more

