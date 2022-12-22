GEMINI Horoscope Today, December 22, 2022

Dear Geminis, you are going to have a comfortable day ahead which might not be testing you on probably any fronts. As a result, you’ll have a productive day at both the office and home, ensuring that some great results are also obtained. Life might have looked tough to you but today, things might be a little different. The positive aura around you will keep you boosted for the entire day, which will be reflected in your regular activities. On the health front, things are sorted for you today.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Married couples might see some bitterness hampering their relationship today. This can be due to the compatibility issues that have been a matter of concern for both of you. Since you both value each other’s company, you’ll be arriving at a solution soon.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

The management team might be closely monitoring your activities today, because of which you might stay a bit conscious. Also, those who are freshers will find it tough to survive in today’s competitive work environment. Do what you know best and avoid experimenting with things. Students who are preparing for government examinations might get some good news today.

Gemini Wealth Horoscope Today

You’re going to get what you long anticipated financially today. You’re planning to buy a car, but your budget isn’t allowing you to do so. It’s better to wait until you have gathered enough money rather than take up a loan to buy yourself the car.

Favorable Colors: Magenta and White

Favorable Numbers: 4, 16, and 21

