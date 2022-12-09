Gemini Horoscope Today, December 9, 2022

Do not think about any negative thing today and focus on ways that keep you all charged up and positive from within. Also, if you have been holding back on things for a long time in your professional life, now is the right time to address the issues in a polite manner. The stars suggest that your words will be listened to and related actions will be taken simultaneously. On the health front, a stomach infection that may lead to severe pain can trouble you today.

Your partner might be needing you today emotionally as they went through a bad phase today. So, even if you're unavailable physically, try staying in contact with them through normal and video calls. Ensure them that no matter what happens, you'll be always standing with them, supporting their decisions. Also, try to stay a bit practical over things when it comes to your love life.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Your long-desired ambition lying in a project seems to get fulfilled today. As a result, you may be handled with all the responsibilities along with the pressure to handle a new team altogether. The coming days will be crucial for your future endeavors.

Gemini Wealth Horoscope Today

Financially, your day doesn't look that great as per your stars today. Thus, you should avoid making any unnecessary transactions that can lead you to a money crunch today. Though, you might get a long-stuck amount back from someone to whom you have lent some money in the past.

Favorable Colours: Saffron and Purple

Favorable Numbers: 5, 9, and 17

