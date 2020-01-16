Gemini Horoscope Today, January 16, 2020: Find out what's in store for the day; See daily astrology prediction

Gemini Daily Horoscope, 16 January 2020: Find out your daily astrology prediction and horoscope for the day as per your zodiac sign.

Check out what the stars have in store for zodiac sign Gemini, January 16, 2020. Here's how the stars have aligned to send a message to you:

Gemini (May 22 - Jun 21)

Gemini sign people will remain throughout the day. There will be troubling issues even though most of them would be useless. You will remain on your feet throughout the day. There will be too much work on your shoulder. There will be some unpleasantness at home. Be careful. Your health continues to be vulnerable. Read every line carefully while making a financial commitment.

