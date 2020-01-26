Gemini Horoscope Today, January 26, 2020: Your comforts may rise today; Daily astrology prediction

Gemini sign people, here's what your daily astrology prediction is looking like. Read below to know more.

Gemini sign people might have to deal with health-related problems. There will be unnecessary running around and expenditure. There will be obstacles in your way and heightened stress. You may feel a loss of energy and enthusiasm in your approach. Things will move smoothly in the workplace. The people employed in the governmental sector will benefit. Your comforts may rise today.

