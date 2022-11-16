Gemini Horoscope Today, November 16, 2022

Geminis may have a productive day. You could enjoy yourself with your family. Your business will expand and start paying you profits. You are separated from your lover because of your work obligations. You are not at blame. But set aside some quality time to share the affection you feel. On the business front, you could try something new. You might generate a sizable profit from your new venture. Today, health care needs to come first.

There will be attempts to drag you into a pointless power struggle within your family. In order to avoid becoming entangled in problems and participating in other people's strategies, it is important to have an open mind and a composed demeanour.

Career

Some of you may become puzzled about your field of work and decide to change course at this point. Your confident and passionate demeanour at work today may please your supervisor. Buying the home and investing is currently a possibility.

Health

Be cautious of mishaps when travelling today. Given the increased likelihood of accidents, the road may be a little dangerous. With the help of your steadfast attempts on the wellness front, you may be able to maintain good health. Today, you might be able to join a gym.

Love

There won't be any huge obstacles in your way, and you may expect to get the result you've been aiming for in your love life. You might even choose a real date! Your partner can come off as a little bossy and demanding today. Rather than communicating your own feelings, you should try to understand your spouse's.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow