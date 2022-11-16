Gemini Horoscope Today, November 16, 2022

Are you curious about what a Gemini’s day would be like today? Understand what your entire day has in store for you and gain an insight into the same.

by Mudra Saini   |  Published on Nov 15, 2022 06:48 PM IST  |  5K
Gemini Horoscope
Gemini Horoscope

Geminis may have a productive day. You could enjoy yourself with your family. Your business will expand and start paying you profits. You are separated from your lover because of your work obligations. You are not at blame. But set aside some quality time to share the affection you feel. On the business front, you could try something new. You might generate a sizable profit from your new venture. Today, health care needs to come first.

Family

There will be attempts to drag you into a pointless power struggle within your family. In order to avoid becoming entangled in problems and participating in other people's strategies, it is important to have an open mind and a composed demeanour.

Career

Some of you may become puzzled about your field of work and decide to change course at this point. Your confident and passionate demeanour at work today may please your supervisor. Buying the home and investing is currently a possibility. 

Health

Be cautious of mishaps when travelling today. Given the increased likelihood of accidents, the road may be a little dangerous. With the help of your steadfast attempts on the wellness front, you may be able to maintain good health. Today, you might be able to join a gym.

Love

There won't be any huge obstacles in your way, and you may expect to get the result you've been aiming for in your love life. You might even choose a real date! Your partner can come off as a little bossy and demanding today. Rather than communicating your own feelings, you should try to understand your spouse's.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

ALSO READ: Horoscope Weekly, November 14 to November 20, 2022

Horoscope Monthly, November 2022

10 Gemini Woman Personality Traits That Stand Out

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!