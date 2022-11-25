Gemini Horoscope Today, November 25, 2022

You're probably feeling quite sensitive and vulnerable today. You might start taking classes in classical music or traditional dance because you adore the performing arts. Everyone at work will be very grateful to you today since you will successfully lead a crucial quick deal and save your co-workers from going into problems. You should keep busy at work and pay attention to your finances. Today, there is a very strong likelihood that any illness or infection you currently have will worsen.

At the end of the day, you'll be glad you got to spend some time with your friends and family. With your relatives, you'll have joyful times, and you'll negotiate well. Relationships will get better, and you'll think more clearly.

Career

Today's businesses will make more money. Increased automation will enhance machinery. You will be willing to accept risks if you are committed to your aim. The lack of new work and the fact that you must continue working on old tasks for such a prolonged period of time will make you increasingly frustrated.

Health

Be mindful of your eating habits. Due to skin infections, you could have an acute skin condition or rash. The most crucial step in preventing the spread of skin infections in any environment is hand washing (hand hygiene).

Love

If you bump into an old acquaintance or long-term partner today, your life can take some unexpected turns. Today might be the day your loved one confesses their love to you if they haven't already. Lovers and potential life partners should enjoy the day.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

