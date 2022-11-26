Gemini Horoscope Today, November 26, 2022

For people born in Gemini, today appears to be auspicious. It is probably not the day to take any action, but talking about them can help them become more real. You might have time to improve your abilities and make more steady progress toward your targets. Take them up; you never know how they can end up helping you. Many of the issues you are now facing may be related to your emotional nature. As a result, you must regulate your feelings. The day looks to be healthy all around.

The day will involve striking a balance between your work and your family. You have been working really hard to find a middle ground over the last several days as both have been increasingly demanding, but today you are likely to succeed. Today, you'll focus on family issues and spend time with your loved ones.

Career

People in your immediate area will be greatly relieved by your resourcefulness and unique ideas today. Work and daily life could be productive for you. If you are a senior staff member, you may soon receive a well-deserved promotion.

Health

You need to work on changing your habits and adopting a better lifestyle today. Your loved one might be unwell right now. Support them at this trying time and lend a hand however you can.

Love

Work-related scenarios are likely to introduce you to some interesting personalities. You might even notice that a newcomer draws your attention. A love partnership can feel especially sweet today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Read : Horoscope Today, November 26, 2022