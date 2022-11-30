GEMINI Horoscope Today, November 30, 2022

Today, you probably will find difficulty in being kind to others or forgiving someone who has brought some harm to you. In such a case, a higher consciousness will be required to regain your lost abilities. On the professional front, your dream project is likely to get the approval you have been waiting for from the senior authorities. You'll feel joyous as the strategy behind this project was solely created from your original ideas. No serious health problems will affect your daily routine today.

It's going to be a complicated day for love birds and newly married couples. Some misunderstandings can create friction in your relationship that will require quick attention. Try being calm and composed while dealing with such a situation to arrive at a solution. Also, it is suggested to have proper communication with your partner.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

It seems like a good phase to try out different opportunities that can escalate your professional career. However, don't resign or quit your existing company till the time you find a better job. Students need to give their best to score well in their upcoming examinations for ensuring a good future ahead.

Gemini Wealth Horoscope Today

Financially, you don't really have to worry about your expenses as things look stable. Though it's better to avoid unnecessary and impulsive shopping that can eventually disbalance things. You can expect a friend of yours to approach you for borrowing money. Think twice before lending them the money else you might end up losing the money you're about to lend.

Favorable Colours: Purple and Grey

Favorable Numbers: 1, 8, 16, and 33

