Gemini to Leo: 4 Zodiac signs who pick their nose or fart loudly in public

Most of us are quite apprehensive of farting, digging one’s nose or even scratching when we’re surrounded by a lot of people. Even though these are perfectly natural habits. But some zodiac signs have no inhibitions and prefer to let loose in public without much consideration for a stranger’s discomfort. Right from farting loudly to digging their nose in public, they have no fear of being themselves in any social setting. So, take a look at who these signs are-

Gemini

The flirtatious Gemini does not lack any social graces. However, they do believe in being themselves all the time and unapologetically so. Hence, you may spot these individuals biting their nails publicly, letting out the smelliest farts or even scratching the wrong places at work.

Leo

A Leo prides himself for being the centre of attention. Leos also have a very high opinion of themselves which makes them think they can do no wrong. But these individuals value their own comfort above anything else. This is why you can expect to see them picking their nose in public or farting loudly.

Sagittarius

When it comes to most Sagittarians, social situations are not their forte. Although they can hold up a conversation that is about work or even their family, they come across uncouth for some due to their less polished habits. From dropping fart bombs to nail biting, you imagine it, and they’ve done it!

Capricorn

While some star signs simply cannot go without farting or picking their boogers, there are others who will do it just to annoy you. Capricorns often seek their thrills by irritating others just when they are bored. So, if your pals with a Capricorn you may have to endure their infuriating habits.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Leo to Gemini: 4 Zodiac signs who are bad house guests