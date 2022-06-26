Gemini to Leo: 4 Zodiac signs whose hearts are as gentle and innocent as children

It is often said that nothing in the world is quite as pure and untainted as a child’s heart. As people grow and mature, they often leave behind the child-like innocence and curiosity that makes them exceptionally benevolent creatures. Yet, there are some star signs who manage to maintain this quality for the entirety of their lives. From Gemini to Leo, see 4 Zodiac signs whose hearts are as gentle and innocent as children.

Libra

Whenever a situation of crisis arises, Libra is an air sign that tends to place blame on themselves. They fancy themselves as martyrs and would easily take the fall for mistakes made by other people. Their gentle nature often means they are bullied initially at work and even by their spouse, but the purity of their heart wins everyone over eventually.

Cancer

The very worst thought that a Cancerian could have about another person is mulling over the fact that other individuals were mean to them. They are uncommonly kind creatures who do not have malice in their hearts. They often tend to worry about the welfare of the people in their lives and tend to mollycoddle those around them. This is one of the reasons why it is believed that a cancer’s heart is as pure as a child.

Leo

A Leo can be a bully at times, so you’re probably wondering why they made this list. However, though this fire sign is quick to flare up when slighted, they maintain a childlike curiosity and innocence all their lives. They find joy in the simple things in life and are often pious individuals who believe in a strong sense of justice.

Gemini

If Gemini’s idea of an ideal world could be brought to life, it would be a place where everyone got along with each other and there was no hunger or poverty. What makes this unique is that not everyone may maintain such purity of thought when it came to other individuals. Most Gemini believe in karma and do all they can to help random strangers as they pass through life.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

