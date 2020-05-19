Gemini, Leo, Cancer: Which pet is best for you as per your zodiac sign?

According to astrology, our choice of pets is different from each other and it depends a lot on our zodiac traits. So, let’s find out which pet would be the best for you according to your star signs. Find out right below.

Deciding for a pet is not an easy job as it’s not just about playing and cuddling with them all the time. They need to match your lifestyle and your personality also to be friendly with you. Often, we mistakenly choose a pet that doesn’t go well with our family and then we need to end up giving it to someone else. All types of domestic animals are not for everyone. You need to do a little research about which one is the best for you.

But if you decide about it based on your zodiac sign, then there is no need of any studies to choose the best pet for you. Astrology follows the personality traits of each sun sign as they are highly different from each other. So, our choice of pet would also be different. Our zodiac traits can define which pet would be the best for us. Find out right below.

Best pets to have according to your star signs.

Aries- A puppy

Aries people are bold, passionate and highly energetic. They like to socialise with people a lot. So, an energetic and playful puppy would match their passionate personality the most as dogs also want a lot of attention.

Taurus- Hamster

Taureans are grounded, dependent and a bit lazy. They want an animal who would be cuddly but require a very low-maintenance. So, a hamster would be good for them. They are cute, cuddly and easy to take care of.

Gemini- Parrot

People of this zodiac sign like to think and talk constantly. And they love animals a lot. A parrot is a great option for them to nurture. They are not only interesting and intelligent, but they will also talk to you constantly.

Cancer- Hedgehog

Any highly energetic pet is not a good idea for Cancer people because they are very emotional and moody as well. So, a cute and little hedgehog can be a good pet for Cancerians. They are very good at nurturing as well.

Leo- Cat

You like to be the centre of attention always and surrounded by exotic things. So, a cat, especially the Bengal cat would be good for Leos because they can also catch everyone’s attention with their appearance.

Virgo- Fish

Representatives of this sun sign are highly organised and perfectionist. They like to keep things neat and clean. So, a dog or a cat would never be a good choice for them as they make a lot of mess. A Virgo will always go for a fish which can be a great companion without making any mess.

Libra- Rabbit

Librans like to get surrounded by beautiful things. So, they will always want a pet which will catch everyone’s attention. But they always want to cuddle their pet friends a lot. So, a cute and cuddly rabbit is best for Librans.

Scorpio- Snake

You are mysterious, emotional and have a dark side just like a snake. You can only appreciate the mysterious nature of the snake with the distinct beauty of this reptile.

Sagittarius- Older cat

The world traveller of all the zodiac signs, Sagittarius would want a pet with a very low-maintenance which doesn’t demand attention at all. So, an older cat is best for you based on your traits.

Capricorn- Guinea pig

People of this star sign are very hardworking but very patient as well. So, they can provide their pets with the care and pamper they need to nurture. So, you can adopt a Guinea pig.

Aquarius- Birds

You demand a pet which is unique like your personality. You want your pets to be more intelligent rather than cute and less needy. So, you can have birds who are intelligent and interesting.

Pisces- Older dog

Pisceans are very emotional so they need a pet who can understand their emotions. A well-trained and cuddly older dog is a great option for you to cuddle all the time.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×