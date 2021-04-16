Gemini, Leo, Scorpio: Check out the favourite ice cream flavour of every zodiac sign

Ice cream is something that everyone loves. It is pure indulgence and can cheer anybody up on a dull day. Read on to know the favourite ice cream flavour of every zodiac sign, based on astrology.

Who doesn’t love ice cream? A tub of ice cream is a tub of goodness. This full of calories but extremely comforting and lip-smackingly delicious tub is pure joy and it is what keeps us going on those long and lonely nights. Everyone has their own preference when it comes to the flavours of ice cream.

Some like chocolate, some strawberry while some like mango. We decided to use astrology to determine the favourite flavour of every zodiac sign. So here is a list of all the zodiac signs and their favourite ice cream flavour.

Aries

Aries-born people are brash, loud and enthusiastic. They are always up for experimentation. Thus, their favourite ice cream flavour has to be mint. It is refreshing, exciting and unusual just like the personality of Aries-born people.

Taurus

Taureans are health-conscious, earthy and elite. They like unusual things that are classy, sophisticated and soft. Their favourite ice cream flavour has to be green tea, as it is understated, uncommon and unique.

Gemini

Geminis love adventure, thrill and excitement. They are not the ones to laze around all day and are filled with enthusiasm. For them, the best type of ice cream is a sundae, as it is all-encompassing, flavourful and exciting.

Cancer

Cancerians are home-bound and like things that give them comfort and warmth. They don’t really like experimenting and like to keep things simple and old school. For them, the best ice cream flavour has to be chocolate chip, as it is traditional, earthy and warm just like Cancerians.

Leo

Leos are bright and zesty. They are bold, loud and can easily light up a room with their infectious energy. Their favourite ice cream flavour has to be orange. It is full of flavour, refreshing and is the perfect combination of sweet yet fun.

Virgo

Virgos are old school. Simple things bring them joy. For them, the best ice cream flavour has to be mango. Mango ice cream is timeless, classic and light. Just like Virgos, it is uncomplicated, soothing and refreshing.

Libra

Vanilla ice cream is everybody’s favourite, it is light, flavourful and uncomplicated. Librans too just like this ice cream, are everyone’s favourite and have no hang ups or complications. They are easy-going, fun and entertaining.

Scorpio

Scorpios have a mysterious personality. They are like keeping to themselves and have a strange aura around them that tends to attract people towards them. For them, the best ice cream flavour has to be dark chocolate, as it is intense, rich in flavour and enticing.

Sagittarius

For the fun-loving and adventure-seeking Sagittarians, the best ice cream flavour has to be peanut butter. It is smooth, natural and quintessentially everybody’s favourite.

Capricorn

Capricorns are simpletons and traditionalists. They like things that are classic and timeless. Thus, their favourite ice cream flavour has to be vanilla, as it is as simple, uncomplicated and fuss-free as the personality of Capricorns.

Aquarius

Aquarians are unconventional and tend to take the less-trodden path. They want to always stand out from the crowd and thus, their favourite ice cream flavour has to be lemon. Lemon ice cream is bold, unusual and unique just like Aquarians.

Pisces

Pisces-born people are all about aesthetics, visual appeal and creativity. They like a wild combination of flavours and thus, their favourite ice cream flavour has to be neapolitan. It is colourful, rich in flavour and pleasing to the eye and is thus, perfect for Pisces-born people.

