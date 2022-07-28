Gemini to Leo: These zodiac signs always interfere in their sibling’s love relationships

When two people are in a love relationship, they are often in a happy bubble and oblivious to the outside world. However, there are cases when an interfering family member causes trouble in their paradise. And in the case of some star signs, this can be an overprotective sibling. From Gemini to Leo, take a look at zodiac signs who almost always interfere in their sibling’s love relationships and cause them to spontaneously combust!

Gemini

Gemini has a secretive nature when it comes to interfering in their sibling’s love relationships. It is not uncommon for a Gemini to reach out to their sibling’s paramour and ask them to this continue their relationship because they do not think it would last in future. Many times, they tend to conceal their involvement from their siblings to protect their feelings and ask the guy or girl to skedaddle.

Leo

When it comes to love Leo has sky high standards and this would be non-negotiable when it comes to a partner for their siblings. If you happen to have an older brother who is a fire sign like this lion or even a younger sister who is a Leo, you are probably already aware of their meddlesome nature. Be it stalking your boyfriend on social media or keeping tabs on who you are talking to a Leo will do it all out of an almost paternal protectiveness they feel for their siblings.

Scorpio

Scorpio has an interesting dynamic with their younger brother or sister as they are extremely protective of their siblings. Their love for their siblings manifests in a way that is almost possessive and they need to have complete control over their happiness. Unless this is a person that they themselves chose for their brother or sister, they would never be alright with any guy or girl no matter how accomplished, as they would deem them unworthy of dating their precious sibling.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

