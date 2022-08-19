From Gemini to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs that are compatible with Shruti Haasan

Born on 28th January, 1986, Shruti Hassan is an Aquarius. Kamal Haasan's daughter Shruti has made a name for herself not just in Bollywood but also in the South. Indian singer-turned-actress, Haasan is from India. The actress's incredible skill fully supports her usual Aquarian features, including her conviction that there are new and creative ways to approach situations. They possess the ability to think creatively and radically, to be original and unconventional. Being a fixed sign, people born under this sun sign tend to be prepared to settle down in stable romantic relationships and make room for their companions. A best friend that they can also share their life with is what the typical Aquarius is seeking for.

Here we bring you 4 zodiac signs that are compatible with a personality like Shruti Haasan.

1. Gemini

Gemini and Aquarius are thought to get along well. Like in all relationships, their portion of possible concerns will also arise. However, their shared morals, desire for independence, and adoration of novel experiences will strengthen their relationship. This couple is most likely to tie the knot since they respect each other's boundaries and are expressive with one another. In every way, Gemini and Aquarius are soul mates.

2. Leo

Leo has a fantastic personality and an Aquarian is intelligent, and they both have strong, unique identities. Leo and Aquarius may find true love in each other, but they will both need to make a few compromises due to their differences. Leo and Aquarius are very accepting of others' ideas and will back their partners' ambitions, no matter how ambitious or unusual they may seem.

3. Libra

Together, Libra and Aquarius make a fantastic team that consistently produces positive results. An instant connection forms between the two. They work well together both intellectually and intuitively. Aquarius benefits from the protection and mental independence that Libra offers. With respect to intelligence, common ideals, and honesty, the Aquarius and Libra couple will get along just fine.

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius and Aquarius are an ideal couple for romantic relationships. They have an innate desire for exploration and unique discoveries. These two would also be great travelling partners. By granting the other partner their independence, they express their regard for one another and their devotion.

The aforementioned zodiac signs can win over and keep an Aquarius woman like Shruti Haasan secured in love.

