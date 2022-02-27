Gemini to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs who are not pretentious

Who doesn’t like a person who is honest and real? While it’s definitely hard to find such people in today’s world, the fact that once you have found someone who is not pretentious there’s no turning back. You can have them for life and won’t ever feel the need of having more people in life.

However, more often than not the goodness of such people is often mistaken as dishonesty because, after all, who is that real or unpretentious in the 21st century.

So, if you are wondering how to find this gem of a person, here’s a list of zodiac signs who are not pretentious.

Gemini

A Gemini is a sweet, soft-spoken, and easy-to-be-with person. He or she will always disclose his or her true self and you can’t expect even a hint of pretentious behaviour in them. They are real and genuine. However, this trait of them, often, lands people with this zodiac sign in trouble but their honesty comes to their rescue and they are able to sail through any difficulty without much hassle.

Aquarius

An Aquarius, too, is the least likely to be pretentious. They are easy to read people and one can know them inside out in just a few meetings. However, if an Aquarius doesn’t want to give away too many details about them, they can, of course, do it at ease but that said, they won’t pretend to be someone they are not. Their intentions are mostly crystal clear.

Capricorn

A Capricorn, just like Aquarius, has clear intentions. He or she won’t put up a different face in front of you. Their words and actions both are clear and they are transparent in their behaviour. So, if you ever doubt a Capricorn to be pretentious, do put in that extra effort to dig in reality because it’s always not how it appears.

Libra

A Libra is honest, in fact, blatantly honest. Don’t expect them sugar coating words and pretend to be your friend. If they like you, you will know it within minutes, if you don’t, you will find out that too. They are straightforward and genuine people.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

