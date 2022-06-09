Gemini to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs who never mince their words and dish out tough love

In a world filled with manipulative frenemies, diplomatic colleagues and fake friends; honest individuals can come as a breath of fresh air. Nevertheless, having people who never beat around the bush and cut right to the chase as your close friends can be tricky. From Gemini to Libra, take a look at some star signs who never mince their words and dish out tough love that’s often hard to stomach.

Gemini

The social butterfly of air signs, a Gemini frequently has no filter for they believe in being frank. They are the last ones you should ask for advice if you are simply looking to vent and not looking for critical feedback. This air sign will analyse your situation and tell you all the places where you went wrong. Their brand of tough love is not for the faint hearted.

Capricorn

A Capricorn has zero self-esteem issues and they are usually very composed people. So, they do not question their decisions or feelings. Once they have made up their mind about something, they would fight the world to attain their goal. They seldom have sympathy for friends as they believe crying after setbacks can be the true hint of failure.

Libra

Librans by birth have a high sense of justice and they cannot be biased in any situation no matter the stakes. Their behavioral traits may come across crude for they are utterly transparent with their feelings and words. Should you have slighted them, they will frankly let you know in no uncertain terms. They also are tough parents to have for this very reason as they do not mince their words to protect your feelings.

Aries

Aries is a fire sign who often makes the best boss for the clear commands and direct feedback takes employees high up the corporate ladder. Their brand of tough love is what makes them excellent mentors to kids as well as young adults seeking a role model for they never underestimate the abilities of talented youngsters.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Cancer to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who have a tendency to do yo-yo dieting