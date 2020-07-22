Gemini, Libra, Aquarius: 5 fun things you should know before you date a person belonging to an air sign

Before you go on a date with a person of any of these air signs, read on to know certain fun things about Gemini, Libra and Aquarius.

Want to know fun things before you date a person belonging an air sign (Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22), Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18), or Gemini (May 21 – June 21), then read on. Before that let's understand a few things about them in general. Some adjectives that can best describe air signs are charming, talkative, sometimes mysterious with their emotions, breezy, carefree, and fun. And because of these traits, they are known as social butterflies of the zodiac wheel. And it also translates that they make for a great companion. Air signs are very good when it comes to communication. They are also very easy-going and flexible but when they get hurt they can shut you down super fast.

They also have the tendency to come across a little cold and manipulative at times, however, they are opposite of it. Air signs like to know or at least want to have basic information almost everything as they take pride in knowing things. So, you will find them reading all kinds of books and materials, watching TV shows and movies which gives them a lot of things to talk about. Okay! So without further ado, let's find out fun things about them.

1. They love to talk and are people person

If you are a listener and like the other person to do talking or you okay with a lot of talkative people and annoyed by it then yes, you can enjoy fun times with air signs as they are big-time chatterbox. They like to talk about their new things in life that they have come across or learned about. In the case of Geminis, they love to share their insight on whatever they have learned all this while. So, basically they relish every chat opportunity with pals and partner (actually anyone who will listen)

2. They like to party and always up for some adventure

Are you missing adventure and fun times in your life, then an air sign partner will help you to hop on the same and develop that itch for exciting experiences. They are super experimental and are always up for some adventurous things, however, they do like things as per their way. Gemini and Aquarius will never go for a boring pick while Libra usually opts for the classics but happening stuff. They are always up for parties as well. And because they are so good with connections, don't get surprised to be introduced to everybody when you show up to the party as their partner.

3. They are outspoken and charismatic.

They are quite outspoken and won't afraid to stand up for what they think and believe in. Speaking of Geminis, they're ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication. This mutable air sign can adapt to social situations with ease. They exude charisma and wit in a very huge way almost every time. Coming to Libra, they are hard to resist, considering they are ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty. So, yes this zodiac sign has a natural enticing aura. They will flirt with you so effortlessly that you have no option but fall for them. On the other hand, Aquarius have exceptionally unique personalities. So, they always stand out from the crowd. Basically, these signs are flirtatious, seductive, and love to talk.

4. You will never get bored

The best part of dating these signs is that you will never get bored. You will learn a lot from the dynamic Aquarians, Geminis, and Libras. They wear their hearts on sleeves all the time. They will share everything with you about what they are passionate about and almost every detail like their favorite musician or their favorite philosopher. So, expect long and deep conversations into the evening. But few things you should know that they can be tricky sometimes as they may not react at the moment. So, they are quite sensitive and quick to feel hurt. After knowing them for a while, you will be able to know when they are upset or what they are feeling.

5. Friendship means a lot to them

They thrive when their partner is a friend cum lover. They may be the center of attraction everywhere, talkative and have great connections but that does not mean they have many close pals. So, they seek a partner with whom they can share their deep dark beliefs and thoughts and can be truly intimate and not just sexually. So, they crave for a confidante, a friend who is non-judgmental with them, a true and loyal partner in crime.

