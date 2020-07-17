Gemini, Libra, Aquarius: How compatible air signs are with other elements of the zodiac?

Air signs are Libra, Gemini and Aquarius and they always come up with new ideas. They like to be inspired with new thoughts. Read on to know their compatibility with other elements of the zodiac.

Gemini, Libra and Aquarius are the air signs in the zodiac. They are the people who give new ideas because they can see everything from a different perspective. So, freshness in things is all they have to offer you. Libra has balance in everything; Aquarius is the lover of freedom and adventure; Gemini is witty and the storyteller.

Air signs are the social creatures and great conversationalists because they have the knowledge, gossip, stories, ideas to share with other people. But how are they in a love relationship? Well, apart from air sign, there are other three elements in the zodiac- water, earth and fire. Each of them represents three different star signs. So, let’s find out how compatible air signs are with other elements.

Compatibility of air signs with earth, water and fire:

Air and earth- Capricorn, Taurus, Virgo

Air signs are great to have in the life of an earth sign. They inspire people of the earth element with new ideas and thinking. Earth signs are associated with work and duty. So, Air signs teach them to prioritise things in a different way. Earth signs, on the other hand, show air ones the right path to fulfil their dreams as they are highly practical and sorted.

Air and fire- Aries, Leo, Sagittarius

This dynamic combo inspires each other from a different perspective. Air signs show the fire signs a new and logical way to their success. Fire signs help them to find their aim or purpose in life and focus on it.

Air and water- Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces

These two elements benefit from each other. They bring an emotional balance in the relationship. Water signs teach the air ones how to be more vulnerable, emotionally expressive and nurturing. Air signs make them learn about controlling their emotions and being more intellectually curious.

Air and air- Libra, Aquarius, Gemini

This bonding means exchange of ideas and new thinking. Everything is balanced in this bonding like emotions, actions, etc. They share the same kind of interests. They have great conversations with each other as well.

