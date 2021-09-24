Gemini, Libra, Aquarius: Movies to watch this weekend based on your zodiac sign

Don’t have any weekend plans yet? Here’s your answer with a little help from astrology! Deciding on a movie to watch with your pals can be confusing with so many options to choose from. Fret not, as we have created a perfect watch list for you based on your zodiac sign.

If you’re in the mood to watch a romantic flick or a thriller, let your star sign decide for you! Gemini, Libra and Aquarius, here’s what you should be watching over the weekend based on your zodiac sign:

Gemini

Watching thrillers and suspenseful dramas is the movie choice for this zodiac sign. You love watching mystery drama and like your brains to get working.

Movie choices for Gemini: Bird Box, Memento, Parasite, Andhadhun, Dunkirk

Libra

Libras have an eye for creativity and they prefer to watch something that is light-hearted. A movie with lots of colour, love and animation. Hence, animation movies are the perfect vibe for this zodiac sign.

Movie choices for Libra: Up, Frozen, Inside Out, Moana, Hotel Transylvania

Aquarius

Aquarians are usually people who think outside of the box. They are great thinkers and love to rack their brains into knowing the unknown. Futuristic and Sci-fi movies are a vibe for this zodiac sign.

Movie choices for Aquarius: Arrival, Interstellar, Geostorm, Ready Player One, Tenet

Also Read: 4 Zodiac signs who know how to manage difficult situations