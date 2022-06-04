Gemini to Pisces: 4 Zodiac signs who always bitch behind the back

Do you ever meet a person who is extremely sweet on your face but as soon as you turn your back around, they open their dictionary of wicked words and start uttering rubbish about you like a real bitch. Not even a normal bitch but more of a raging, over-the-top obsessive shrill whose conversation can get on your nerves real quick. Such people have a habit of being hypocritical and fake but often seem friendly, harmless and nice on the face. Astrological water says that going through the personality traits of zodiac signs can elaborate about two-faced, cunning, manipulative and highly judgemental people who slay the world of bitching without even getting caught, which should thus, never be trusted. Have a look at the 4 zodiac signs below.

Gemini

Geminis are one of the fakest zodiac signs that stand top of all. They seem quite friendly and helpful on the face but behind the back, they are the most toxic and backstabbing beings who just adore spreading rumours and do evil gossip like some pro! People with this zodiac sign look quite simple and behave like a puppy in front of you to reach down to your woes or find out your secrets.

Scorpio

Scorpios can never be trusted since they keep their intent secretive and always abide by the so-called pretend game. They talk all sweet and innocent on your face and make you believe that they truly care. Once they take a turn on their bad side, scorpions definitely make you bow down as they are highly ambitious and smart people who will go to any lengths to destroy your image or make it wicked in front of others. Make sure to never piss a Scorpio off and try to play safely with them.

Sagittarius

People with this zodiac sign don’t like confrontation. They don’t reply back, they never give clarity to you, never open up their heart: all of this just to save themselves from any sort of fights and drama. They want to avoid conflicts and this in turn makes them completely fake. They are people-pleasers and believe in giving fake compliments to people just to be in their good books. Once they don’t like someone’s vibe, they turn out to be pure evil.

Pisces

Pisces-born people play out on passive-aggressive bitchiness. Their bad attitude depends upon their mood and vibes. They are good at manipulation and their occasional arrogance will just roll off your back. The reason behind their fakeness is that they can’t criticise people on their faces and thus, pretend to like things that they secretly hate. Their inability to be upfront on people’s faces is what makes them one hell of a bitch.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

