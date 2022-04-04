Gemini to Pisces: 5 Zodiac signs who never follow any rules

While some believe in playing by the rules, others say that rules are meant to be broken! Rebel is the term for such type of people and astrology decoded that certain zodiac signs always say no to going behind the herd. These people not only believe in breaking the set of meaningless norms but are also quite thrilling to go out with. These excitement-packed personalities solely follow their heart and are among the coolest of all.

Pondering who in your life has the odds to never abide by the rules? Read on to know about 5 zodiac signs that topped the list.

Gemini: Rules and Gemini are the two different sides of a coin! Geminis would like to make their way in their own style rather than standing true to the guidelines. Why? Because they thrive on impulsiveness! Geminis wear that “I don’t give a shit” attitude real nice and they prefer to do their everyday chores with a blend of little mischief.

Aries: One of the basic personality traits that all Aries have is impulsiveness. Aries don’t like people telling them what do to. They have this fiery personality that is always ready to fight for what they love, especially for their freedom. Aries trust their own instinct and only follow what their heart says. They politely disregard the rules and are definitely not the ones with great intellect when it is about doing something off beam.

Sagittarius: Sagittarius, too, does not care about what others want them to do. Doing things in a thrilling and adventurous way is their very own language. Rulebooks are something they never really consider while doing things. Finding the truth is something they really care about and for that matter, they are always ready to jump the lines. People with this sign are all about having fun and smashing the rules.

Aquarius: Aquarians believe in emancipating themselves from the norms. They are introverts but rely on thinking outside the box to bring in revolutionary actions and ideas. When it is about legal things, they do not hold a very affirmative response and believe that plenty of things need to be reframed. Moreover, they have a sharp brain and want to be the power of speech for those who can’t stand true to themselves.

Pisces: Pisces thrive on their intuition and keep the go with the flow attitude. They don’t like to keep themselves inside a box and break the boundaries sooner or later. Pisceans are never concerned about their movement's aftermath if they are contented with their actions. For them, rules are just a bland set that is meant to be broken. Pisceans are impulsive but they always play safe as they are extremely afraid of getting caught.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

