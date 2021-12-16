Gemini to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs that fear loneliness

Do you become fidgety at the thought of being alone? Does loneliness scare you? So much so, that you want to run away from it and become a part of a group of strangers? If the answer is yes, there are chances you may fear loneliness because of a past experience or just because you can’t tolerate it.

Here are 4 zodiac signs that fear loneliness, according to astrology.

Gemini

A Gemini always wants to be surrounded by people. He or she can’t stay alone. Loneliness makes them sad and depressed. And because they are fun-loving people, all they want in life is to stay surrounded by a bunch of happy people and kick out all the worries from life. They prefer to always have a company by their side.

Taurus

A Taurus, too, fears loneliness. Silence haunts them and they can’t think of staying alone for a day. They are always excited about everything, but the thought of isolation scares them. It is mostly because loneliness makes them remember their difficult experiences and it pushes them back in life.

Virgo

Virgos start feeling anxious when they are alone. They can’t cope with loneliness and have, often, spent their lives with people around them. Loneliness seems like a punishment to them and they try and find out ways to run away from it. They may even suffer a nervous breakdown when lonely, and this is one of the biggest reasons for them to avoid loneliness at all costs.

Sagittarius

Loneliness reminds Sagittarius of all their weaknesses in life. This leaves them vulnerable and agitated. They might regret their past decisions in life and may blame themselves for everything that has gone wrong in their or others’ lives. Loneliness acts as a trigger for their anger and anxiety.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

