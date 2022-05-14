Gemini to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who are quite easy to be manipulated in a relationship

It’s no lie, we all have been there once- dealing with the manipulation is quite an overwhelming task. The game of manipulation is now even applicable to dating! With an overloaded mind and heart filled with love, a lot of people are pretty easy to be manipulated in a relationship. While a sharp, sly and active mind is well-known to manipulate others and can reap the maximum benefits in life, even from their love, people who are blind in love tend to be influenced easily and end up with tears, trust issues and a complicated mind. Well, there is no way to find out who these crazy-in-love creatures are but exploring what their star sign has to say about their personality can make you save your near and dear ones (bestie, cousin or even yourself) from getting deployed in a relationship.

Here are 4 zodiac signs who are quite easy to be manipulated in a relationship

1. Gemini

Geminis are the people who usually get lost in deep love experiences that further come with a high price of reality. People with this star sign love to meet people, go out and about, and get all friendly, and that is what gives a chance to their manipulative partner to take advantage. Moreover, Geminis love with blind eyes and even if they know that their partner is influencing them, they won’t take a stand or confront them because of the so-called love they have in their heart. Consequently, ends up hurting themselves.

2. Cancer

Being a water element, it goes even without saying that people with this sign hold profound emotions for their lover! When in a commitment, Cancerians make the partner their whole world and get all sensitive and blindly tag along with their partner. In love, Cancerians are quite slow to catch the real intentions of their partner as they often disregard all the red signs and shut down their mind while dating.

3. Libra

Being very flowy and go-to in nature, Librans can’t make an opinion about lots of things. Though they are a perfectionist when it comes to balancing the chores, they remain quite indecisive and can’t stand by their words which give a full-fledged chance to their partner to manipulate them as per their whims. Since Librans stand by the phrase of madly, truly, and deeply in love, they don’t face any kind of hitches helping the unreasonable requests of their partner.

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarians are very soft-hearted people who often follow the track shown to them by their partners. They often trust easily and once they believe that the people they love are right, there’s no way a Sagittarian is questioning them or unfollowing them, even if their partner is misleading. Catch sight of everything right from the eyes of their heart, Sagittarian never puts any logic behind what their partner is saying and this attitude is what puts their partner in power to crook this sign at their will.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

