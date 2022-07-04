Gemini to Sagittarius: 5 Zodiac signs who are awful at maintaining relationships

Certain personality traits of your lover can make them hard to deal with and can stand in the way of happily ever after. Some people are free, easy, and happy-go-lucky which makes them a perfect partner since they often feel complete within themselves while, on the other hand, dealing with people who are very analytical and are always bound by profound emotions can be an overwhelming task. Some people always take out the essence of their relationship by juicing it to the core. Be it lack of communication, overlove, jealousy, or anything, these people are terrible at maintaining their relationship and making their love affair awful. Taking hints about the personality of your partner by diving into their astrological waters can save you both from frustration and an unhappy relationship. Here is a list of 5 zodiac signs who are awful at maintaining relationships.

Gemini

Geminis are known for their talking personality! People with this sign often talk a lot and they often forget to pay heed to what their partner wants to say, as a result, this leads to bad communication and an unsuccessful relationship. People with this zodiac sign are hard abiders of their notions and thinking and never want to explore their partner’s opinion or beliefs which is what comes out to be the reason for their breakup. Signified by lookalikes, this zodiac sign often represents dual nature that sometimes leads to miscommunication in love.

Taurus

Just like Gemini, people with this zodiac sign are quite demanding and their nature is extremely stubborn and this attitude often adds up to a terrible relationship. Taurus believes in the concept of “my way or the highway” and they are usually not very compromising in nature. Moreover, taurans never agree with anyone which becomes the reason for arguments in a relationship and they often end up taking exits.

Aquarius

Aquarians are introverts and they can’t express their feelings openly which leads to emotional clutter and further makes them take a road of distance. People with this zodiac sign lack compassion and talking to them about the emotional aspect is something very challenging. Moreover, what’s even more problematic is they don’t openly say what’s going on inside their head or heart which further gives all the wrong signals to their partner.

Scorpio

When it comes to love and relationships, Scorpios are a little dominating and intense. Their characteristic of overloving a person often contributes to the hurt, jealousy, and consequently, splitting. Besides, they are secretive and do not spill their feelings, all of which make it tough to be in a relationship with a scorpion.

Sagittarius

People with this zodiac sign love to go out and make new friends every day and being such a wanderer by nature, they give a wrong picture of their personality to their lovers. Even if they are completely in love, they fear the idea of commitment and being in one place for a long time and often end up going away. Not just that, they often take their lover for granted and that is why it can be overwhelming to be in a relationship with them.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Horoscope Today, July 4, 2022