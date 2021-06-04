Gemini, Sagittarius, Libra: 4 Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Shakira

Shakira, the Queen of Latin music and a versatile dancer, is an Aquarian personality as she was born on February 2. So, here are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with her.

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, popularly known as Shakira, is referred to as the Queen of Latin Music. Shakira has always been able to amaze her fans with her versatility in music and dance moves. She has given many hit music but “Whenever Wherever” and “Hips Don’t Lie” got her everyone’s attention as these two were highly popular music albums. If we want to know which zodiac signs are compatible with Shakira, then first, we need to know about her zodiac sign.

Shakira’s Zodiac Sign

Being born on 2nd February, Shakira is an Aquarian. People of this sign are intelligent, cold, idealistic, unpredictable, philanthropist, social, conversationalist and visionary. It is tough to say what they are going to do next. They love to have a quality conversation to know about unknown things. So, here are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with her.

Gemini

Gemini is the fellow zodiac sign of Aquarius and these people are enthusiastic, social, conversationalist, and life of the party. They hate being bored and love to meet new people. Since Aquarians have many similarities in personality traits with Gemini, so they are highly compatible with each other.

Aquarius

Aquarians are philanthropist people who want to do charity for the sake of the society. So, when two Aquarians are in a relationship, together they take big steps to do something more for the society and always appreciate each other for this.

Sagittarius

Sagis are the fire sign who are enthusiastic, explorer, good conversationalists and travel enthusiasts. So, they create a blissful bonding together with Aquarians where they always seek for more adventure and new experience.

Libra

Fellow zodiac sign, Libra is highly compatible with Aquarians. They both like to socialise, have good conversations and are intelligent people. They are always appreciated by each other.

