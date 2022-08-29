The best part about friendship is that you forge a bond that is as strong as the family that you are born into. These strangers who are your soul sisters and kindred spirits act as guardian angels who are there in your life in every moment of need and every joyous occasion. But there are some friends who never fail to show up when they need a hand out, but if you are ever in need of help you should not count on them. From Gemini to Sagittarius, these Zodiac signs always seek favors from friends but never return them.

Gemini

People ruled by the zodiac sign Gemini are known to be amiable personalities who can get chatty quite swiftly. But along with their cordial nature comes their duplicitous heart. They cannot easily decide with whom their loyalties lie, which has cost them more than their fair share of friends and relationships. While they excel at eliciting favors from co-workers, classmates and even their pals, they hesitate when the time comes to be there for their friends.

Leo

Some say that you never quite know where you stand with a Leo due to their fickle nature. They may be your strongest supporters but surprise you by acting distant when you truly need their assistance. Sometimes even their loved ones know not to count on them due to their moody nature, as they will make themselves scarce at the eleventh hour. So, if you happen to find yourself in a crisis, you should seek a Leo’s aid only if you have other such alternatives and not make them your last resort.

Sagittarius

One of Sagittarius’s most prevalent qualities is their self-preservation instinct. While they adore their families and friends, they like themselves infinitely better. So, they do not think twice before reaching out to friends for money, food or other such needs. But they don’t easily extend the same generosity of heart to others who may have helped them in the past.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

