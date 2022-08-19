We all have our own ways that we use to deal with being unwell. While some might make a beeline for the doctor and pop the necessary pills to usher in good health, there are others who may ignore their sickness and wish to power through their work day due to their commitment to their professional life. But there are some who like to over dramatize their illness to elicit a reaction from their friends. From Gemini to Sagittarius, these zodiac signs grossly exaggerate their illness to get attention from loved ones.

Virgo

Virgo is a hard worker and the bane of their existence is their suspicion that their efforts go largely unnoticed by those around them. So, when this earth sign feels the slightest of sickness coming on, be it a bout of motion sickness or a mild fever, they set off in a wail that may even wake their neighbors. The sole goal is to ensure that they are taken seriously and pampered to bits by their loved ones. They often use the hyperbole when discussing their predicament to milk the most sympathy from their family.

Gemini

Gemini is widely seen as a vivacious personality who loves to be amid a huge circle of their friends. But they are just as notorious for drawing attention to themselves at work as they are socially. If they suffer anything as small as a papercut at the office, they would make sure everyone from the clerk to their manager hears about it. In fact, their story would probably exaggerate the situation in detail till they narrate how they almost lost their hand to the vicious cut.

Sagittarius

People who are closest to a Sagittarius know how dedicated they are to their work life as well as the friendships in their life. While this is true, a Sagittarius loves to be coddled and taken care of especially when they are unwell. But their manipulative nature has them put a conniving plan in motion to seek the most sympathy and care from those around them.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

