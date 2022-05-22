Gemini to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs who are most likely to become great friends with benefits

Does the no-strings attach kinda relationship excites you? Do you also believe in casual romantic relationships with a friend because why not! Right from sharing stories to strolling around- everything is laid-back with friends. If you have the best bud with whom you want to spice things ahead (without letting go of your friendship), then checking on the astrology cards can highlight your physical compatibility while telling you about the likelihood of thriving on that ‘friends with benefits situationship.’ To bring out the best in the zone of sex and companionship without any edge of drama, here are 5 zodiac signs with which you can take the route of FWB with ease.

Gemini

Gemini belongs to the element of air and people with this zodiac sign is quite open-minded, therefore can take up and include themselves in an open-ended relationship. Being easy-going in nature, Geminis love to keep things light-be it living a life theory or under the sheets roundup. Moreover, the friendly hook-up nature is just the right add-on for a healthy and happy FWB situation.

Sagittarius

The fire Sagittarius sign is always on the lookout to fuel themselves with unusual yet adventurous things as they are known as the risk-takers. A Sagittarian can easily thrive on casual hook-ups as they come under the list of highest sex drives and guard different kinds of oil to satisfy their sexual cravings without any stage show. An archer can show you a good time in a casual FWB relationship.

Aquarius

People with Aquarius sign are funny, creative, relaxed, and laid-back. And why not! This star sign is ruled by the element of air and continually seeks unconventional ways for a totally cool and chill romance. Aquarians crave relationships that do not restrict their freedom and make way for the big wiggles of laughter, consequently, they can thrive on the no-strings-attached notions.

Scorpio

Scorpios love the theory of roaming around with independence. This water element comes under the list of most freaky partners in the bedroom and can get wild anytime anywhere. When it comes to relationships, scorpions play the game with the most pragmatist approach, hence they mostly like to involve in an off-the-cuff connection. Scorpios can flourish on the friends with benefits relationship status as they get the free will to wander with the blend of bedroom affection they fantasize about and that too without any coyness.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

