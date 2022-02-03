Gemini to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs who are most likely to cheat on you

A few heartbreaks, crying sessions, and disappointments are a part and parcel of relationships. Some relationships stay for life, while others break in a matter of days. That said, relationships surely give your butterflies in your tummy.

However, some relationships end up so bad that you might not ever want to be in it again. And one of the major reasons for this is a cheating partner.

So, if you are all set to be in a relationship, here are a few zodiac signs who are most likely to cheat on you.

Gemini

Geminis are most likely to cheat on you given the fact that they are mostly indecisive. They might be with you one day and might find another partner with whom they think they connect better. So, whenever with a Gemini, make sure you have surety about the relationship and their love for you.

Taurus

A Taurus is also likely to cheat on people because they are themselves not sure about whether they love you or not. Their feelings change rapidly and it’s a known fact that they can’t stay with one thing or person for a long time.

Virgo

Virgos, just like Gemini and Taurus, are most likely to cheat on you. They don’t believe in a long-term relationship and are always out exploring options. If they have found someone better, they won’t give it a second thought before committing to them. While if they are truly and madly in love, they might never cheat, it’s a rare occurrence.

Scorpio

Scorpios are the biggest heartbreakers. They are most likely to cheat on you and might keep you an option when it comes to relationships. When with a Scorpio, it’s advised that you keep your eyes and ears open and not ignore any sign of disloyalty.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.