Gemini Season: This is how each zodiac sign's love life will be affected

Gemini season is from May 21 to June 20 this year. Read on to know how this season will affect your love life.

Gemini season marks the final month of the spring season. The Gemini season started on May 21 and will last till June 20, 2020. As an airy sign, Gemini energy is positive and you can expect to be more communicative and full of innovative ideas this season. Some people might get busier and feel more open-minded during this season, according to astrology.

This is the most curious, communicative and forward sign in the zodiac, so you might find yourself socializing more. It might only be virtually this time as we can’t run around town without care right now due to the pandemic. However, it might affect every zodiac sign's love life differently.

This is how the Gemini season will affect your zodiac sign.

Aries

When it comes to love, you need to stay connected with your loved one and talk through things to avoid any sort of drama.

Taurus

Try showing your love to that special someone by sending them a thoughtful gift. But before that, spend a moment with your feelings to understand where you stand to have a happy future together.

Gemini

Learning the language of communication will help you foster your love relationship. Try to be patient in your love life and don’t make hasty decisions.

Cancer

This is the best time to let go of your ego and try to mend things in your relationship. You might be able to repair the damage during the Gemini season.

Leo

This might not be the best time for a romantic relationship. You might want to concentrate more on having a good conversation with the person you like or focus on building a strong friendship.

Virgo

You might find it difficult to share your feelings with the person you like. You might want to take things slow and let your feelings grow deeper before you make life-changing decisions.

Libra

This season might not be the best for your love life. You might want to avoid starting something serious right now. But if you’re in a relationship, you might want to try new things with your partner to spice it up.

Scorpio

Your love life may suffer a little due to some confusion and misunderstandings. You might want to set some boundaries in your relationship and try to communicate more with your partner.

Sagittarius

This is the time for you to address the problems in your relationship to make things better. It is also a great time for you to get over the heartache.

Capricorn

You might over-analyze things in your relationship and think that it might affect your health and daily routine. If this is the case, you need to talk to your partner to come to an understanding.

Aquarius

Things are looking good for you if you are in a relationship. But if you’re single and ready to mingle, this is a perfect time. However, things that start this season might not last a long time so be careful.

Pisces

You might have been struggling for some inner peace and some issues in life. If that’s the case, the stars are in your favour and your partner will be happy to take this journey with you.

