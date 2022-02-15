Gemini to Taurus: 4 Zodiac signs who are likely to fall out of love in a relationship

Have you ever suffered a heartbreak only after a few weeks into the relationship? If the answer is yes, you must have wondered where did the love go? How can someone fall out of love so early? Was it even love or deception?

While your mind must be having a thousand mind-boggling questions, the only answer here is that the other person might have simply fallen out of love, and astrology might have a role to play in it.

Here are 4 zodiac signs who are likely to fall out of love sooner than you think, according to astrology.

Gemini

Geminis are likely to fall out of love and call it quits sooner than you think. Geminis can be extremely unpredictable when it comes to love and relationships. They may simply tell you that they don’t love you anymore even if your relationship is as young as two weeks. So, if you are with a Gemini, you must brace yourself for an unexpected break-up.

Libra

Libras, too, can fall out of love in a relationship very soon. Libras always crave passion and once it’s gone, it’s hard for them to stay in a relationship. They want their relationship to stay as young and intense as it was in the initial days when they fell in love.

Cancer

Cancers are also very likely to fall out of love. One moment they may be confessing their love to you and the next day they might walk up to you only to tell you that they don’t love you anymore. It can be your constant efforts to keep the relationship afloat that may help you make them stay back for a little longer.

Taurus

A Taurus falls out of love very quickly. One mistake and they might lose interest in you. Taurus is the least likely to stick to one person for their life. Their love tends to fade away with time and if they sense a lost spark in a relationship, they might mistake it for a relationship that is almost over.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Aries to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs who always seek revenge