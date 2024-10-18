Gemini to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Believe Their Ex Was Their Best Match

A lot of people romanticize and idealize their past relationships by focusing on the positive aspects and overlooking the flaws. This nostalgia can create a barrier to moving on because the person may believe they won't find the same level of happiness or connection with someone else. Some star signs on the zodiac wheel particularly cherish strong emotional attachments to their ex-flame.

After all, having to invest a significant amount of time, love, and energy into a connection, they assume the person is their best match. Take a sneak peek at who these zodiacs are:

Gemini

Geminis are flirty and passionate air signs. When they adore someone, they usually experience a strong and transformative bond that helps them become better versions of themselves. So, after heartbreak from such a boo, Geminis may presume they would have trouble finding someone who will put up with their tantrums or coddle them like their ex. Therefore, Geminis who become overly connected to their ex-lover have difficulty letting go.

In fact, some Geminis are also afraid of being wounded or having another failed relationship after their break up. Nevertheless, over time, they almost always walk in the garden of love with a more promising partner.

Aquarius

Aquarius people are faithful and committed to their relationships. Plus, they cherish stability and may find it difficult to believe that a new bae can look at them with the same loving gaze as their ex did. They might cling to the past due to their fixation on their former lover. Additionally, living close to their past flame, or having shared social circles can make these air signs feel that they lost the best part of their lives.

As a result, Aquarians may decline new dates and even refuse to seek closure from their previous beau. They erroneously presume they may never find someone they can love more than the one who got away.

Virgo

Virgos only struggle to move on from an ex when they believe that the person was their soulmate. Moreover, the uncertainty and dread of being alone, or hesitation of starting over can hinder Virgo’s progress. Indeed, they fear that they will never find someone better, because they may have idealized their previous boo.

By only focusing on the great elements and ignoring any negative aspects of their ex, they find it hard to see the red flags that caused the breakup. This could suggest that these earth signs worry their next bae may not be able to meet the expectations of love they had in the past.

Capricorn

Capricorns never have a roving eye and tend to envision a future with the only one they give their heart to. Therefore, after a tragic breakup, unresolved feelings, anger, and regret can make it challenging for this earth sign to move on. The desire for reconciliation can keep these Sea Goats (the symbol of Capricorn) thinking that their ex was the best person for them.

However, once their buddies step in to console them, Capricorns eventually come to see that everyone's paths are unique, and it is possible to achieve happiness with a new beau.

Ultimately, these zodiac signs see that they must give themselves time and space for healing, and have a sense of excitement about what the future may bring them. In case you find yourself yearning for your ex like these star signs, simply open yourself up to fresh experiences in love.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

