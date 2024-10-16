Gemini to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Embrace an Earthy, Self-sustained Way of Living

In the course of their busy lives, several zodiacs find that spending even a few moments amid greenery makes them marvel at the miracle of nature. They are filled with joy when they plant a small sapling or cultivate a bramble of berries. Moreover, the notion of having a modest existence where they forage for their own food charms them.

These zodiacs also have a green thumb and prefer being outdoors and getting some fresh air while toiling away in their vegetable patch. Over time, these individuals make people around them envy their horticultural skills, as they ensure their harvest thrives. They excel at living in a self-sufficient manner. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Aquarius

This air sign likes the idea of having the most bountiful fruit trees in their backyard and bushes laden with berries that are juicy and sweet. Having said that, they like to learn the science of cultivating their own produce and plants. Aquarians soon discover that they have a knack for growing things and they’re eager to learn everything they can about agriculture.

Over time, they like spending time thinking about what could be their best crop strategy. They are also methodical people who study the art behind the simplicity of farming. They will happily contemplate factors like how to handle pests, irrigation systems, and more. After all, living a humble life in this manner gives them a great sense of fulfillment.

Advertisement

Taurus

Taureans have a natural affinity with plants since they are the most nurturing and compassionate of all living things. The natives of this zodiac are creative and apply their creativity in the garden by determining what plants to grow in the limited space they may have. Moreover, they are fascinated by the prospect of harvesting their own food. So, this earth sign loves to contemplate whether they should plant an herb garden, a vegetable patch, or an orangery!

Indeed, Taureans enjoy spending hours weeding, watering, and getting their hands dirty outdoors. The process of watching their garden change with the seasons gives them great joy. They tend to feel a sense of calm while looking up at the sky, listening to the birds as they work away, and taking a few moments to admire nature's beauty.

Libra

Libras are quite proud of their homes, including their grounds, but some of them may often wish to escape their busy schedules and 9 to 5 jobs. This is why they are likely to choose an earthy lifestyle and farm their own food. Working with the soil, seeing the first shoots and buds emerge, and reaping their fruits and veggies provide them with a sense of purpose.

Advertisement

Furthermore, gardening is beneficial for them as it helps them express their creativity and transform their plantation into a work of living art. What’s more, they frequently devise novel horticultural methods of watering or pruning the saplings. Hence, toiling with their hands, and witnessing the fruits of their labor makes Libra feel proud.

Gemini

Another star sign on the zodiac wheel who craves an earthy lifestyle is the feisty Gemini. They feel energized amid nature, which is why horticulture is incredibly soothing for them. They enjoy the serenity of a grove, and completing meaningful tasks like picking weeds or trimming back plants allows them to relax and release their worries.

Intriguingly, Gemini’s garden tool shed will be well-organized, and they will always be able to find the right tool for the job. They would love to use these to build bird baths, water features, and hidden areas where they can read or relax while waiting for their fruit to ripen.

Advertisement

A lot of people struggle to keep a houseplant alive for long, but cultivating food from beautiful saplings comes easily to the aforementioned star signs. They like growing things that feed their family, benefit the ecosystem, and add beauty to the planet!

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

ALSO READ: Cancer to Aries: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Crave the Slow-paced Life of Bygone Eras