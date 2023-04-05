Gemini to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Pretend to Be Someone They Are Not

The world is home to a mix of personalities. While some are genuine, sincere, and honest, some are two-faced and phony. The double standards of these people with fake personalities instigate them to preach and practice opposite things at the same time. Being far away from reality, they habitually explore ways to reinvent themselves in the eyes of someone they wish to impress. They hide their true self since they are unwilling to accept themselves on a deeper level.

While they may not always intend to come across as fake, they individuals change some aspects of their personality to go ahead in their career or score brownie points with a lover. More often than not, in their attempt to become someone else, they lose their uniqueness, individuality, and sense of self. Here, check out the list of zodiac signs who find it extremely hard to exhibit their authentic nature and always pretend to be someone they are not.

1. Gemini

Gemini natives are the ones who can easily forget about their morals and values to climb up the ladder of success. By forgetting their individuality, they can take any wily step to succeed at work. This can easily cause their self-worth to vanish in the process as they behave in a shrewd manner. Gemini-borns often struggle greatly to let their true nature flow out spontaneously. They have two personalities and are frequently adept at masking their genuine motivations. They could give you a friendly smile and act like you're their friend, yet they could be criticizing you behind your back. It's challenging to believe them given this. Moreover, their longing to entertain people is what compels them to become someone they are not. Being passive-aggressive and deceitful, they are the finest backstabbers on the zodiacal wheel.

2. Scorpio

Analyzing their sly and secretive nature, Scorpions can easily deviate from their path. They are highly prone to imitate people around them. Forgetting their sentimental and passionate side, they tend to become cold-blooded when someone hurts them. In any situation of conflict, they don't pause to consider whether the issue is their own. They instantly place the entire blame on someone else. They will be prepared with a defense when you bring out the instances in which they behaved improperly. They bring about a draining cycle of dishonesty and discord.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarians are acknowledged as the most analytical, logical, and reasonable people on the astrological wheel. Once a Sagittarian gets inspired by someone professionally, they tend to act like them all the time. They even overlook their own identity just to exhibit a nature similar to their inspiring force. If you confront them about their pretense, they may be switching the subject, delaying a conversation until later, or just avoiding bringing up the contentious issue altogether. Also recognized as the hypocrites on the zodiacal wheel, it is in the personality of a Sagittarian to say something and do exactly the opposite of how they are. Thus, they are often acknowledged as two-faced folks. They generally do this to impress someone they love.

4. Aquarius

People with this zodiac sign exhibit themselves as heartless, icy, and emotionless. Saying one thing to one person while saying the complete reverse to another comes naturally to them. This may give you a shady and muddled perception of them. To avoid any emotional damage, they try to keep themselves busy in their career and display themselves as someone who is exceptionally sorted. But, on the contrary, Aquarians are the most internally damaged people who do not want to reveal their entangled side as it only makes them feel weak and vulnerable.

It is extremely difficult to identify people who are reliable and realistic. Two-faced people like these star signs frequently pretend to falsify their genuineness, but your spider senses will activate and send a signal to your gut. Even though you cannot guess when someone is being inauthentic, try to maintain a distance from the above-mentioned signs as it is in their very nature to pretend to be someone they are not. On the other hand, if you happen to be born under one of these star signs, contemplate whether you have been feeling dreadfully exhausted or simply not feeling comfortable around others in your life lately. If you feel guilty or unhappy about your situation, all of your experiences are valid. Therefore, therapy or counseling may be the best option for you in these circumstances.

