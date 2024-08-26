Gemini to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Hidden Romances Shatter Their Partners' Hearts

The root of any unhealthy relationship is undoubtedly a deep-seated sense of sadness. After all, the act of ending a marriage requires a lot of deliberation and no one takes this decision easily. Yet, when they feel unfulfilled, people born under some star signs tend to have clandestine secrets that hurt their life partner.

Sometimes they find that one or more elements—such as affection, devotion, trust, or respect that are necessary for a satisfying connection, are absent. So, in many cases, these star signs appear conflicted and confide in a third party, which threatens the sanctity of their marriage. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Most Pisces have no malicious bone in their body. So, once they get embroiled in a close friendship with a coworker, some of the natives of this star sign do not realize how the knowledge of their work-wife or work-husband would impact their spouse or kids. This is also because there is a tingling thrill to going after the impossible and engaging in forbidden behavior.

Their reasonably regimented lives have a dash of excitement added by a touch of mischief and rebellion. Since most of their life is spent following the rules, Pisces feel that breaking a few of them is a means to experience freedom. So, Pisces may conceal an emotional affair from their partner for fear of hurting them. This nevertheless, inflicts pain on their spouse if they find out.

Gemini is often prone to socializing with a wide array of folks in their friend circle, as well as their office. So, when they’re having a spat with their spouse, there are several people who offer them their shoulder to cry on. This may have them feeling discontent at times when they fear that the future of their marriage may not be joyful. This may cause them to develop feelings for a boss, a coworker, or someone who is already involved in a committed relationship.

Even if their spouse may forbid them from interacting with a certain group of friends or romantic partners, their feelings may persist. These types of secrets can produce tremendous resentment that may sometimes cause these air signs to give up their current way of life to be with their new partner. This may cause angst and confusion for Gemini’s spouse as well.

Even though they never wish to intentionally hurt anyone, Virgo tends to be friends with their ex in order to avoid burning bridges. This sometimes ends up opening a door that should have been closed especially after they enter a marriage. There is sometimes an unmistakable attraction between this earth sign and their past flame that is acknowledged by both.

Thus, at times, their ex becomes the third party who could come in between Virgo and their spouse. Their friendship with the ex might not be welcomed by Virgo’s soulmate. And it can cause problematic situations in Virgo’s marriage if they cross the line into emotional infidelity.

Aquarius are often on the lookout for the unconditional love that is extended voluntarily with no expectation of reward or reciprocation. It's a very sincere and deliberate love they seek. While they may initially find it in their marriage, sometimes the humdrum nature of their lives and hectic routines may cause them to start an emotional affair for the sake of novelty.

This air sign may experience intense unbearable guilt subsequently. They may then return to their spouse, but their indiscretion may have caused too much harm to their family dynamic.

These zodiac signs soon realize that their clandestine affairs tend to deprive their loved ones of peace and security. So, they eventually try to do what is right for their family to build happy and healthy homes.

