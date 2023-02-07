Gemini to Aries: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Tend to Lose Infatuation Towards Their Partner Super Quickly

The definition of love varies from person to person. Some tend to fall in love super quickly and believe in maintaining the spark, while others require special efforts to reserve their attention to their partner. The latter are the ones who are known to get bored easily, so they love to experiment when it comes to love and commitment. Losing interest does not necessarily mean that they have fallen out of love. It simply denotes that they are unwilling to maintain curiosity and have a tendency to lose infatuation swiftly. Astrology might have a decent part to play in it.

1. Gemini

Because of their indecisive and impulsive character traits, Geminis mostly bear a fickle mind. For them, a roller coaster ride so often is extremely vital, so they despise the idea of settling down with just one person. They like to abide by a slow and gradual love to maintain a decent amount of interest that keeps them excited.

2. Aquarius

Aquarians despise the idea of being monotonous in a love affair. Dreary and regular activities kill their interest. Moreover, they always look down on ordinary lifestyles. Once they feel that things are getting dead, they are the ones who shut down super quickly.

3. Sagittarius

This fire sign is direct, extroverted, and always looking for adventure in life. They never hesitate to leave your side if they sense that things are getting too laid-back. They always need a comforting oomph to stay with a person along with rushes of exhilaration. Embracing the same level of stir and eagerness is extremely vital for a Sagittarian to keep them interested.

4. Aries

Arians are all about chasing and leading. Their impulsive persona might make them fall in love at a quick pace, but once their external craze gets over, they are the ones who are quicker to fall out of a relationship.

Some zodiac signs crave adventure all the time. For them, having an ordinary routine can easily take a toll on their curiosity, making them take an exit from the commitment super soon.