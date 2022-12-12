Gemini to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs That Are Likely to Breadcrumb You

Breadcrumbing is when someone leaves you in the dust by irregularly sending you messages, calling, setting up dates, or engaging with you on social media. Breadcrumbing is frequently a symptom of emotional immaturity. Similar to this, some zodiac signs want to know that you'll be there for them if and when they need you. They breadcrumb you. While responding to them may bolster their ego, they aren't willing to seek a relationship with you in the long run. Check out these 4 zodiac signs who are likely to breadcrumb you.

Gemini Gemini people tend to be flirty. They actually normalize flirting. A Gemini is known as the social butterfly of the zodiac and has no trouble striking up a conversation with anyone. They can, however, also be unpredictable and flaky because of this. They are infamous for being indecisive. They have trouble sticking to almost anything, including potential partners. As a result, they might not remain by one individual while they make up their minds. Leo Leos can charm anyone with their charisma. They are experts at flirting while making it appear simple. They are quite gregarious and amiable. They are unable to just commit to anyone. They must believe you are worthy of their love, devotion, and monetary help. They will leave you hanging and let you rely on the breadcrumbs they leave for you out of their love for your attention.

Libra Libras are natural flirts who can win anyone over with their elegance. Everyone likes Librans' extraordinary kindness and composure, which is a quality. They are able to breadcrumb everyone they set eyes on thanks to this ability. They frequently leave the other person in order to maintain the pace of their bond with them and not expect too much because they take their time making decisions about their lives. Sagittarius Since Sagittarius hates commitment, it could take them some time to settle down with one individual. This person just offers you the tiniest crumbs of concern or care to keep you hanging on and give you hope. They are unreliable and never want to give their partner reason to believe that a relationship can last. They can abandon you and refuse to make commitments in advance. There are several ways to deal with being breadcrumbed by one of the aforementioned zodiac signs, but the most crucial thing is to realize that you haven't done anything bad and it's not your mistake.

