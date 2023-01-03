Gemini To Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Always Stab In the Back And Should Never Be Trusted

Do you ever meet an evil person who is as sweet as sugar on the face but stabs you as soon as you turn your back around? Well, these folks do not care about the feelings or sentiments of others and would prefer to betray you indirectly as they are the big-time pleasers on the outside. With a mask of fakeness, they make you vulnerable, gain your trust, and take advantage of the same, leaving you miserable. By keeping their persona friendly and harmless, they tend to make you utter all your secrets and will break your faith when you least expect it.

1. Gemini

Gemini people are self-lovers. They can do anything for their benefit. These beings can go to any lengths of toxicity and spread rumors about you to create a fake image of yourself. They will involve you in their sweet talks so that you reveal your secrets, and they can take advantage of them.

2. Scorpio

Scorpios are secretive and ace the game of pretending. With the assistance of their puppy faces and sugar-coated verses, they will get close to you, but as soon as you show them your back, they will take every step to drag you down. To make you appear wicked, their mind is ever-ready to plan and plot things against you.

3. Sagittarius

Known for their people-pleasing persona, Sagittarians play all genuine and trustworthy to gain priority in the life of others. Once they win your trust, they start playing smartly with you. They don’t admire confrontation and are experts in concealing their thoughts and ideas. Their evilest side reveals once you turn your back around.

4. Leo

Being recognized as ambitious, driven, and aggressive, Leos are the chasers of the limelight. They can do anything to achieve their targets and goals. They can play mind games with you, manipulate you and betray you without giving it much thought.

Beware of the aforementioned two-faced people. They seem happy and positive when you are talking to them but have the potential to betray you by stabbing you in the back.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.