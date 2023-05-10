Gemini to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Wish for a Fulfilling Marriage Like Their Parents

Very few people would describe dating as being simple. In fact, meeting their soulmate online seems particularly difficult for some due to everyone's constant communication with numerous potential romantic partners. Several people think that dating apps make it even more difficult to keep anyone's attention for long. And that these options make getting ghosted by someone much more common. So, when the time comes to find that special someone, some star signs look to their parents’ union. After all, the two very important persons in their life— their parents—have a huge impact on how they give and receive love. So, whenever they meet a potential life partner, they try to consider whether they can strike a similar bond with them like the one their parents share. Take a look at the following star signs who tend to crave a healthy marriage like their parents.

1. Leo

For Leo, the earliest and most important example of how to behave and communicate in a love relationship was their parents’ marriage. The relationship between Leo’s mom and dad helps many of them mature into emotionally open zodiac signs. This fire sign is more likely to establish secure attachments if their parents’ expressed affection, met their needs, and validated their feelings. They adore seeing their dad and mom making romantic gestures to win each other’s hearts. A Leo child's perception of weddings is influenced by this. This makes sense given that their parents are essentially the only people they have as cases of a great marriage. So, they wish to have a similarly fulfilling marriage as their parents.

2. Virgo

A lot of Virgos grow up to be strict disciplinarians who are a little uptight. For instance, they might dislike affection as an adult if their parents were not particularly affectionate and rarely gave Virgos hugs or kisses in childhood. Nevertheless, even Virgos wish to imitate and replicate their parents’ mutual bond with someone in their life. They observe the deep respect their folks have for each other. This makes them learn how to express their love for another by following the example their parents set. Some Virgos see that flowery language and words of affection aren’t the only ways to show love. They then set about showing their love for their spouse by doing acts of service for them, much like their parents did for each other. Their marital bond with their spouse often mirrors the one their parents shared.

3. Gemini

Being one of the most compassionate and perceptive signs, Geminis tend to emphasize the emotional side of things. This air sign is also very observant of the relationships of people around them. Geminis see their mother and father want to make their partner feel special while they are spending everyday moments. Since the time they were very young, Gemini probably assumed that their parents are doing things correctly and being supportive of each other. Be it taking over each other’s chores, or laying down some rose petals for the other person. Even if their parents don't agree on everything, Gemini sees that they still have love in the relationship. Hence, they crave a marital bond as close as the ones their folks shared.

4. Scorpio

A Scorpio’s tendency to express their emotions more outwardly often mirrors how their parents interacted with one another. So, it matters a lot how a young Scorpio was shown love. For instance, they sometimes see that one of their parents might not feel the need to make a very great romantic gesture. But if their spouse wants to be treated romantically, they have been very open to it. This helps the Scorpio to grow up wanting to please their lovers. In fact, how this water sign handles conflict and rage in their family also has a great deal to do with their parents’ marriage. They also crave a pure and uncomplicated bond like their parents have.

Tying the knot is a significant and exciting life change. And many of the aforementioned star signs look for and crave the same type of attachment as their mother and father had with one another. But remember that you are starting a new life together and moving closer to being together forever. So, your connection with your parents is one thing that will undoubtedly never change as you move into this new stage of your life. But try to ensure that you never compare your current relationship to your parents’ marriage, so that you can experience eternal bliss!

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

